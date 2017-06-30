SkillsUSA: National bronze medal for ...

SkillsUSA: National bronze medal for Central student

Three Carroll County students went to Louisville, Kentucky, to chase national titles and one returned home with a third place finish. For the past seven years, the Carroll County School System has competed in the state competitions and has advanced each time to the national level.

