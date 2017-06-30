SkillsUSA: National bronze medal for Central student
Three Carroll County students went to Louisville, Kentucky, to chase national titles and one returned home with a third place finish. For the past seven years, the Carroll County School System has competed in the state competitions and has advanced each time to the national level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feed Me On the Couch
|33 min
|Dennis
|43
|GOOOO Topix!
|54 min
|master brain
|86
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|master brain
|3,022
|Carter's Hole - Swimming Area
|5 hr
|rsaunders62
|1
|Moving to Louisville???
|20 hr
|Steven Deaks
|8
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|23 hr
|ralph hope
|349
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|Wed
|sharonrimmpa
|9,602
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC