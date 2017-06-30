Sen. Rand Paul rolls out group insurance proposal in Louisville
His proposal focused on Association Health Plans, putting individual plans into larger groups through organizations and employers. While that kind of insurance currently exists, Paul said his plan would be less strict, allowing any individual to join any of the groups.
