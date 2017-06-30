News 15 mins ago 11:53 a.m.UofL faces deadline for appeals to NCAA ruling

News 15 mins ago 11:53 a.m.UofL faces...

UofL faces deadline for appeals to NCAA ruling

Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Today is the deadline for the University of Louisville to tell the NCAA what it plans to appeal regarding the penalties handed down to the basketball program because of the sex scandal.

