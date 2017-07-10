Mayor Fischer issues plea for peace d...

Mayor Fischer issues plea for peace during 'I Am Ali' festival speech Read Story Robert Bradfield

Friday Jul 7 Read more: WHAS11

"As we've seen in heartbreaking cases like Ne'Riah Miller and young Dequante Hobbs Jr., bullets don't care who they hit," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. He's urging all of us to #BeThe1, the one person who begins to call for change the same way Muhammad Ali did.

