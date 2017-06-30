Man wounded in deadly home invasion out of hospital, booked into jail

Marlon S. Carpenter, 26, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of robbery and tampering with physical evidence. Police say Carpenter is one of four people who were armed when the went to an apartment in the 2400 block of W. Jefferson Street on June 23. The group forced their way into the apartment of Charles E. Cavanaugh Jr., 39, and planned to rob him.

