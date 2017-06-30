Man charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment after holding girlfriend captive
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children. According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for big black magic
|8 hr
|Jules
|6
|Feed Me On the Couch
|9 hr
|Steven
|32
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Common sense
|3,002
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|Fiddy
|119
|Strippers
|13 hr
|joe smith
|2
|Hawthorn suites jefferson town ky
|Sat
|Tampons R Us
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9,594
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC