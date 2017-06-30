Louisville woman finds neighbor's mis...

Louisville woman finds neighbor's missing dog hiding in her closet

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

July 5-6 are usually the busiest days of the year for animal shelters, including Louisville Metro Animal Services. During an average two-day period, LMAS brings in approximately a dozen animals, but in the last two days, they have received nearly 50. "Before we opened the gate at 12 p.m., we had a line of cars, and then the waiting room was full of people all looking for their lost pets," said LMAS Lost and Found Coordinator, Emily Scobba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Joe Smith 3,021
Carter's Hole - Swimming Area 4 hr rsaunders62 1
Feed Me On the Couch 11 hr Whatwillisistalki... 42
Need help 12 hr Wondering 5
Moving to Louisville??? 18 hr Steven Deaks 8
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) 21 hr ralph hope 349
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) Wed sharonrimmpa 9,602
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC