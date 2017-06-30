Louisville woman finds neighbor's missing dog hiding in her closet

July 5-6 are usually the busiest days of the year for animal shelters, including Louisville Metro Animal Services. During an average two-day period, LMAS brings in approximately a dozen animals, but in the last two days, they have received nearly 50. "Before we opened the gate at 12 p.m., we had a line of cars, and then the waiting room was full of people all looking for their lost pets," said LMAS Lost and Found Coordinator, Emily Scobba.

