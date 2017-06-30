Louisville man allegedly stabbed vict...

Louisville man allegedly stabbed victim four times

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed another man four times in the side, causing serious internal injuries. Police say 42-year-old Tony Gray got into an argument with a roommate about getting a job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what kind of neighborhood is Gilmore Lane? 8 min Rex 1
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 2 hr Fact 120
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 3 hr Jake 436
Where is Katina Powell? 4 hr Steven Deaks 8
California to Kentucky Travel Ban 4 hr Steven Deaks 12
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr Anon 3,006
Feed Me On the Couch 5 hr Daddy 34
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC