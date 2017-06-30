Louisville man allegedly stabbed victim four times
Louisville Metro Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed another man four times in the side, causing serious internal injuries. Police say 42-year-old Tony Gray got into an argument with a roommate about getting a job.
