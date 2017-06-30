Jailen Leavell

Jailen Leavell

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY The smooth sounds of the River City Drum Corp were bursting through the walls of a local recording studio on Saturday. The students were recording their first EP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 36 min joe smith 3,004
Feed Me On the Couch 1 hr Wow 33
Group masturbation? (Feb '12) 9 hr LisaLx 28
Looking for big black magic 18 hr Jules 6
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 22 hr Fiddy 119
Strippers 23 hr joe smith 2
Hawthorn suites jefferson town ky Sat Tampons R Us 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at July 01 at 10:13PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC