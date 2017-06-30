Guy and Monica headline the Louisville 90s Block Party concert at KFC Yum! Center
The concert will feature throwback hip hop and R&B performances from Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Monica, Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, and Next. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 10 at 10:00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help
|58 min
|Thank you
|4
|Feed Me On the Couch
|59 min
|Thank you
|41
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Common sense
|3,017
|Moving to Louisville???
|5 hr
|Steven Deaks
|8
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|ralph hope
|349
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|14 hr
|sharonrimmpa
|9,602
|Brittany Bender
|16 hr
|curioso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC