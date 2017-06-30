Guy and Monica headline the Louisvill...

Guy and Monica headline the Louisville 90s Block Party concert at KFC Yum! Center

The concert will feature throwback hip hop and R&B performances from Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Monica, Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, and Next. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 10 at 10:00.

