GL Tech students medal for metal work

Three Greater Lowell Technical High School students received bronze medals in metal fabrication late last month at the 53rd annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which is considered the world's largest showcase of skilled trades. Students Joseph DeSalvo, Torrey Smith and Taylor Jeffrey placed as medalists on the metal fabrication chapter display team for their strong presentation skills and construction capabilities, as well as for their demonstrated ability to work as a team, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.