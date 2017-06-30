George L. Burney Sr. (1928 - 2017): H...

George L. Burney Sr. (1928 - 2017): He kept the dream alive

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

Every McDonald's restaurant in America seems to have a breakfast club made up of old men who spend their mornings sipping coffee and solving the world's problems. The McDonald's at 28th Street and Broadway is no different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help 11 min Wondering 5
Feed Me On the Couch 2 hr Thank you 41
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr Common sense 3,017
Moving to Louisville??? 6 hr Steven Deaks 8
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) 9 hr ralph hope 349
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 15 hr sharonrimmpa 9,602
Brittany Bender 17 hr curioso 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC