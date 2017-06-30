Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex...

Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex charges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 10, 2017, photo, former judge Tim Nolan speaks to his lawyer Margo Grubbs at an arraignment for sex crime charges at the Kenton County Justice Center in Covington, Ky. For years as a judge in Kentucky, Nolan sat in judgment of others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Katina Powell? 1 hr Card2 3
California to Kentucky Travel Ban 5 hr Steven Deaks 10
Strippers 7 hr Decent Woman 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 hr joe smith 3,004
Feed Me On the Couch 10 hr Wow 33
Group masturbation? (Feb '12) 18 hr LisaLx 28
Looking for big black magic Sat Jules 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at July 02 at 11:59PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC