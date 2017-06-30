Faulty transformer causes early closure of Ky. Kingdom Monday Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Officials with Kentucky Kingdom say a faulty transformer is to blame for the park's early closure on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|38 min
|Attorney at Law
|121
|Where is Katina Powell?
|1 hr
|What
|9
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|joe smith
|3,007
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|9 hr
|Melissa
|348
|Graffiti In The Higlands/Bardstown Road Area (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Steven Deaks
|91
|what kind of neighborhood is Gilmore Lane?
|9 hr
|Steven Deaks
|6
|Moving to Louisville???
|14 hr
|Steven Deaks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC