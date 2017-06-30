Exhibit features Muhammad Ali's personal photographer
LOUISVILLE, KY Muhammad Ali's friend and personal photographer is the center of a new exhibit at the Muhammad Ali Center. The exhibit, called In the Shadows, debuted Wednesday and features a collection of never before seen photos taken by Howard Bingham spanning four decades of his career.
