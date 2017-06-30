Exhibit features Muhammad Ali's perso...

Exhibit features Muhammad Ali's personal photographer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Muhammad Ali's friend and personal photographer is the center of a new exhibit at the Muhammad Ali Center. The exhibit, called In the Shadows, debuted Wednesday and features a collection of never before seen photos taken by Howard Bingham spanning four decades of his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feed Me On the Couch 3 hr Dennis 43
GOOOO Topix! 3 hr master brain 86
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr master brain 3,022
Carter's Hole - Swimming Area 8 hr rsaunders62 1
Moving to Louisville??? 23 hr Steven Deaks 8
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) Wed ralph hope 349
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) Wed sharonrimmpa 9,602
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC