Envisioning a revitalized Detroit wit...

Envisioning a revitalized Detroit with 3D printing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ZDNet

How a local development firm, a creative agency and the 3D printing company Stratasys used 3D printing to build support for a 50-block makeover of downtown Detroit. Louisville, Kentucky is building a unique bridge between the smart city and the smart home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZDNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for big black magic 1 hr Jules 6
Feed Me On the Couch 2 hr Steven 32
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Common sense 3,002
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 5 hr Fiddy 119
Strippers 6 hr joe smith 2
Hawthorn suites jefferson town ky 20 hr Tampons R Us 3
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 22 hr Just Wondering 9,594
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,620 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC