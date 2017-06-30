Dr. Pollio announces plans for leadin...

Dr. Pollio announces plans for leading JCPS

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Dr. Marty Pollio started his first day leading the Jefferson County Public Schools with a press conference to announce his top priorities in leading the district. "As an educator in the school district for more than 20 years in this system and ten as a high school principal, I believe that I have a good understanding of where we need to go as a district in order to improve all schools within this system," Pollio said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Louisville??? 59 min Steven Deaks 3
what kind of neighborhood is Gilmore Lane? 3 hr rylermyler 2
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 5 hr Fact 120
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 7 hr Jake 436
Where is Katina Powell? 7 hr Steven Deaks 8
California to Kentucky Travel Ban 7 hr Steven Deaks 12
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 hr Anon 3,006
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at July 02 at 11:59PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,604 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC