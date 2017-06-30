Crime 52 mins ago 11:43 a.m.Louisville man faces charges after forced entry into home, attempting...
LOUISVILLE A Louisville man is facing charges after police say he and one other person forced their way into a home, while armed, and attempted to take a television and tablet. According to a warrant, 19-year-old Tyler Clooney and a co-defendant, identified as Jordan Abney, entered a home in the 600 block of Old Harrods Creek Road on Nov. 2. The residents were home and asleep at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|tigered1
|1,944
|Crossdresser Relocation Back To Louisville (Jul '15)
|8 min
|Cd robi
|16
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|34 min
|Sandy06
|9,603
|Lance brown
|2 hr
|Bootsandpants
|1
|Graffiti In The Higlands/Bardstown Road Area (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|dontcaretoshare
|93
|Feed Me On the Couch
|9 hr
|Dennis
|43
|GOOOO Topix!
|10 hr
|master brain
|86
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC