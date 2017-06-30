LOUISVILLE A Louisville man is facing charges after police say he and one other person forced their way into a home, while armed, and attempted to take a television and tablet. According to a warrant, 19-year-old Tyler Clooney and a co-defendant, identified as Jordan Abney, entered a home in the 600 block of Old Harrods Creek Road on Nov. 2. The residents were home and asleep at the time.

