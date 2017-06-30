Controversy and a new plan to fight v...

Controversy and a new plan to fight violence in Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The resolution urges a vote of no confidence against Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad claiming he is not up for the job while citing the city's murder rate, which continues to climb. "As a city, we have problems to overcome," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said during a speech at the Muhammad Ali Center Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Anon 3,023
Feed Me On the Couch 10 hr Jackson 45
christian hunter vause(chris vause) works at ca... 11 hr billie jo jaxson 1
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 11 hr American 1,945
Crossdresser Relocation Back To Louisville (Jul '15) 13 hr Cd robi 16
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 13 hr Sandy06 9,603
Lance brown 15 hr Bootsandpants 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC