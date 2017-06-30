Arrest made in May shooting on Poplar View Dr.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the Memorial Day weekend in the Greater Cane Run neighborhood. Dwayne Eugene Wright, Jr., 27, of Louisville, was arrested July 3 on charges of assault, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and possession of controlled substances.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|Melissa
|348
|Graffiti In The Higlands/Bardstown Road Area (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Steven Deaks
|91
|what kind of neighborhood is Gilmore Lane?
|1 hr
|Steven Deaks
|6
|Moving to Louisville???
|6 hr
|Steven Deaks
|3
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Fact
|120
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|12 hr
|Jake
|436
|Where is Katina Powell?
|12 hr
|Steven Deaks
|8
