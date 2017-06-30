Arrest made in May shooting on Poplar...

Arrest made in May shooting on Poplar View Dr.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the Memorial Day weekend in the Greater Cane Run neighborhood. Dwayne Eugene Wright, Jr., 27, of Louisville, was arrested July 3 on charges of assault, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and possession of controlled substances.

