2018 Louisville Football Recruiting:

2018 Louisville Football Recruiting: The Cardinals land two linebacker commitments

16 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

The Cardinals added some depth to their defense in the 2018 recruiting class over the holiday as linebackers Robert Hicks III and Thurman Geathers decided to announce their pledge to Petrino and the Cards. Hicks is a composite 3-star prospect from powerhouse Miami Central High School.

