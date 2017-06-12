Yates on councilman Johnson's sexual assault claims: 'I'm glad to see an apology'
LOUISVILLE, KY After almost a week of denial, Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has apologized. He has promised action after two women accused him of sexual harassment in the workplace.
