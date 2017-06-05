Where are Jefferson County's most con...

Where are Jefferson County's most congested roads?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY They're known as the "F-est of the F"; The stretches of roadways throughout Louisville that are so congested they go far beyond the grading scale traffic engineers use. Part of his job involves traffic counts of up to 1,000 stretches of roads, and figuring out which areas have the worst congestion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangbang at Shively Theatre X 2 hr Mr Nice Guy 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 3 hr Andrew 2,736
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot 4 hr TaylorJo 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 7 hr J_a_n 26
Trump bloody head 14 hr MasterBrain 28
Cereal Signs Fri Random 2
Trey Moss Fri Jamie Dundee 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,161 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC