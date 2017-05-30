We Are the Weirdos: Keeping Louisville Weird
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- We Are the Weirdos is a new variety show taking Louisville, Kentucky by storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Griffith is great
|17 min
|Steven Deaks
|6
|N word
|1 hr
|Andrew
|2
|Trump is done its over Republicans
|1 hr
|ricky
|5
|Walk and pray
|2 hr
|Proud Atheist
|1
|Trump bloody head
|2 hr
|joe smith
|11
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|joe smith
|2,681
|Republicans are evil
|3 hr
|Andrew
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC