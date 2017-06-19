Volunteers sought for butterfly count...

Volunteers sought for butterfly count in Kentucky county

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

University of Louisville biology professor emeritus Charles Covell and other butterfly specialists will lead the count in Oldham County on July 1. They'll also teach volunteers how to identify the winged insects they see in the fields and woods of UofL's Horner Wildlife Sanctuary and other nearby property. The experts will supply nets but counters also can use cameras, binoculars and notebooks to gather information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Powell Ave 6 min Doris loves Terry 9
impeach trump and jail him 22 min trump is toast 88
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr trump is toast 2,902
GOOOO Topix! 4 hr MasterBrain 31
Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins 7 hr dont judge 5
S.G. Priest Realtors is ran by a fraud. 7 hr Good ol boy 1
News Former US Senator Jim Bunning laid to rest 19 hr Kyboy 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at June 22 at 1:18PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC