Volunteers sought for butterfly count in Kentucky county
University of Louisville biology professor emeritus Charles Covell and other butterfly specialists will lead the count in Oldham County on July 1. They'll also teach volunteers how to identify the winged insects they see in the fields and woods of UofL's Horner Wildlife Sanctuary and other nearby property. The experts will supply nets but counters also can use cameras, binoculars and notebooks to gather information.
