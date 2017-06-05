Victim robbed, beaten at apartment bu...

Victim robbed, beaten at apartment building near UofL; suspect arrested

An arrest was made Tuesday after a man was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex near the University of Louisville campus. According to an arrest report, Alexandre S. Harrison, 19, lured a man he knows inside The Nine at Louisville, a student apartment complex near UofL on May 25. Police said the two of them walked into a stairwell, and then Harrison walked up one flight of stairs.

