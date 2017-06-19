UofL legends, LMPD officers play hoops to benefit fallen officer's family
The three-year veteran of the force died in a fiery crash with a suspect he was pursuing on March 29. LMPD officers and former University of Louisville basketball and football players went head-to-head on the court Saturday in the benefit matchup at Ballard High School. Rodman's death is one example of the dangers officers face every day, which is why the UofL family wanted to help.
