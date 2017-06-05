UofL leaders vow change after release of scathing financial audit Read Story Robert Bradfield

UofL leaders vow change after release...

UofL leaders vow change after release of scathing financial audit

The current University of Louisville board of trustees and the UofL Foundation board promise changes to how both operate after an audit outlines millions of dollars in excessive, unbudgeted or over-budgeted spending. "The new leadership and the new board have committed to open and honest action and communication and we have already taken steps to review our policies and procedures," said Board of Trustees Chairman David Grissom.

