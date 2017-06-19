UofL Foundation Board fires Ramsey's former chief of staff
A 46-year veteran of various leadership roles at the University of Louisville is fighting back after the UofL Foundation Board told her late Wednesday that she would be fired in a matter of hours. Kathleen Smith served as chief of staff to former UofL president James Ramsey.
