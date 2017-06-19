University of Louisville Football: Se...

University of Louisville Football: Senior Ja'Quay Savage will transfer from the Cardinals

Tuesday evening, the Louisville Cardinals took a hit to their wide receiver depth chart as senior Ja'Quay Savage announced that he will transfer out of the Cardinals program. I want to thank the Card fans for the great memories these past 3 yrs.

