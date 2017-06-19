Two teens accused of shooting juvenil...

Two teens accused of shooting juveniles, property with BB gun in Highlands neighborhood

Two Louisville teens have been arrested after police say they shot two juveniles with a BB gun in the Highlands neighborhood late Monday night. According to the arrest report, police were called to the 2200 block of Bardstown Road near Douglass Loop around 11:30 p.m. on June 19. That's where police found two juvenile victims with "welts, redness and contusions to the right knee area, consistent with being struck with a BB shot."

