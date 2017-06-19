Two teens accused of shooting juveniles, property with BB gun in Highlands neighborhood
Two Louisville teens have been arrested after police say they shot two juveniles with a BB gun in the Highlands neighborhood late Monday night. According to the arrest report, police were called to the 2200 block of Bardstown Road near Douglass Loop around 11:30 p.m. on June 19. That's where police found two juvenile victims with "welts, redness and contusions to the right knee area, consistent with being struck with a BB shot."
