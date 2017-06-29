Two children killed, mother injured i...

Two children killed, mother injured in Henryville car-train collision

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

An SUV was struck by a train in Henryville Wednesday, killing two children and injuring a woman. Police tell WAVE-TV in Louisville a woman believed to be the mother of the children was injured in the crash she was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

