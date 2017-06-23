Three killed after car collides head-...

Three killed after car collides head-on with semi while attempting to ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A 2013 Dodge Avenger with four young adults was traveling on U.S. 6 at 7:45 a.m. when the driver attempted to pass traffic and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer, said troopers with the Fremont post of the state Highway Patrol. The semi driver, Christopher M. Marietta, 39, of Elizabethtown, Ky., attempted to take evasive action to avoid the collision, troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr scotty steiner 2,933
Facebook Facts 4 hr What the hec k 4
does anyone know ronald (ronnie) edward dunn? (Apr '12) 10 hr Ronnie Dunn 2
any women interested in some MMF action? 12 hr Wants to cuck 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 12 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,580
new grocery chain in louisville 13 hr sara 1
Any Prostitutes in Louisville (Dec '09) 15 hr Student debt 23
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC