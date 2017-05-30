The411 11 mins ago 3:38 p.m.Comedian/actor Dave Chappelle sells out popup show in Louisville
Tickets went on sale at 10 am this morning for comedian/actor Dave Chappelle's pop up show in Louisville and at 2:30 pm this afternoon I've received word that the show is sold out for the Louisville Palace. Chappelle will be in Louisville on Thursday, June 8th.
