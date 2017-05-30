The411 11 mins ago 3:38 p.m.Comedian/...

The411 11 mins ago 3:38 p.m.Comedian/actor Dave Chappelle sells out popup show in Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Tickets went on sale at 10 am this morning for comedian/actor Dave Chappelle's pop up show in Louisville and at 2:30 pm this afternoon I've received word that the show is sold out for the Louisville Palace. Chappelle will be in Louisville on Thursday, June 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr Sharlene45 9,533
Republicans are evil 4 hr PollyIncelly 6
Kathy Griffith is great 4 hr PollyIncelly 3
Feed Me On the Couch 4 hr Denny 22
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 8 hr joe smith 2,679
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) 11 hr Ete 344
Trump bloody head 12 hr American 10
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC