The-Vault 12 mins ago 10:40 p.m.The V...

The-Vault 12 mins ago 10:40 p.m.The Vault: Former Mayor Dave Armstrong's lasting legacy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Former Mayor Dave Armstrong's tenure as mayor stretched from 1999 through 2002, but his career in public service spanned nearly five decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Campagna and Lauersdorf 2 hr Ann 6
Feed Me On the Couch 4 hr Daddy 28
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr Commonsence 2,850
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot 5 hr Lindsay Yocom 6
GOOOO Topix! 6 hr Helen 15
impeach trump and jail him 8 hr Anon 24
Darrin Neuling 12 hr Anon 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. North Korea
  5. Libya
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC