The Longest Walk passes through Louisville, raises awareness of drug epidemic

The purpose of The Longest Walk 5.2 is to bring awareness of the drug epidemic that has plagued the native American Indian reservations -- as well as all over America and Louisville. "The mortality rate is a higher number and because the drug epidemic has really plagued the native American reservations, I added to this message, not only has it plagued the native American reservations, it's also plagued our great nation," event spokesman Michael Bockting said.

