The 'Dream Series' is on: It's Louisville vs. Kentucky in the super regionals

By defeating NC State 10-5 Monday night, Kentucky claimed the first regional title in the history of its baseball program. The Wildcats also set up a super regional showdown against Louisville that figures to create a scene unlike anything Jim Patterson Stadium has ever seen before.

