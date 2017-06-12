Tez of 2Deep dropping 'Finally Free' at Hard Rock Cafe
Louisville recording artist Tez of 2Deep is celebrating the release of his new EP, Finally Free , at Hard Rock Cafe on Sunday, June 25. Tez is the host of WKND with Tez , a radio show on 100.9 Crescent Hill radio. The show is co-hosted by DJ Party All WKND.
