Tennessee athlete Jarek Campbell commits to Louisville
Louisville football's apparent quest to get an entire class worth of commitments in one 48-hour span continued on Monday with a pledge from three-star athlete Jarek Campbell out of Murfreesboro, TN. Campbell has spent most of his high school career as a successful wide receiver, but has recently seen his recruitment blossom after making the move to safety.
