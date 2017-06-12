Tennessee athlete Jarek Campbell comm...

Tennessee athlete Jarek Campbell commits to Louisville

Read more: Card Chronicle

Louisville football's apparent quest to get an entire class worth of commitments in one 48-hour span continued on Monday with a pledge from three-star athlete Jarek Campbell out of Murfreesboro, TN. Campbell has spent most of his high school career as a successful wide receiver, but has recently seen his recruitment blossom after making the move to safety.

