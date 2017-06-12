TARC receives $2.5M grant for Riverpo...

TARC receives $2.5M grant for Riverport project Read Story WHAS11 Staff

10 hrs ago

The Transit Authority of River City has been awarded a $2.5 million grant for a new Riverport Circulator Project. The funds will help aid in new routes and more hours to areas in Riverport and connect the area to other main, express or high-frequency TARC routes.

