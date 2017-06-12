TARC receives $2.5M grant for Riverport project Read Story WHAS11 Staff
The Transit Authority of River City has been awarded a $2.5 million grant for a new Riverport Circulator Project. The funds will help aid in new routes and more hours to areas in Riverport and connect the area to other main, express or high-frequency TARC routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,567
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|25 min
|Back to Goatsville
|64
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|36 min
|Joe Smith
|2,763
|How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|trump is toast
|26
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|2 hr
|Anon
|49
|Man accused of stabbing roommate in back at Lou...
|7 hr
|earlene
|1
|marcie vause,christian vause. charlie vause, ) ... (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|earlene
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC