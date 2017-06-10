Suspects in string of senior citizen robberies apprehended Read Story Will Weible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. LMPD 7th Division officers have apprehended the suspects involved in a recent string of robberies targeting senior citizens in the Okolona and Highview areas, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rent n roll??? (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Real truth
|10
|Where is Katina Powell?
|5 hr
|Jules
|1
|Any good swimming holes ? (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Countrygirl
|4
|Pelvic Pain Regional Specialty Center (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Hyocum
|8
|christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu...
|11 hr
|sadie foxx
|4
|Baptist hospital earns top rank (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Rotten Cardiologist
|2
|Morgan-Smith Industries, LLS: Aloft Hotel proje...
|22 hr
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC