Suspect in May shooting arrested, arraigned

The man wanted in connection with a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood that wounded one person and narrowly missed a second has been arrested. Louisville Metro Police took Marquel Payne, 20, of Louisville, into custody on June 20. He is charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

