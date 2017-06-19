Study: 19 children shot every day in ...

Study: 19 children shot every day in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Every day, Gina O'Neal sees a photo of her 8-year-old nephew Andre O'Neal. "As soon as you walk through the front door, his picture is right there," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
impeach trump and jail him 20 min PRO UNION 32
GOOOO Topix! 22 min Steven Deaks 17
Powell Ave 2 hr Calvin Crombie 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Anon 2,866
Jefferson county and bullitt county women sux 9 hr Fact 1
Feed Me On the Couch 21 hr Daddy 28
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot 22 hr Lindsay Yocom 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC