Stories about the impact of Girls Rock Louisville: Six campers,...

Girls Rock Louisville, which "aims to empower girls and gender non-conforming youth from all backgrounds by exploring music creation in a supportive, inclusive environment," started as a two-day camp in 2014. It has evolved into a week-long camp that, this year, ends with a concert on Friday, June 16 at Headliners Music Hall, followed by recording time at La La Land studio the next day.

