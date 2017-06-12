Stories about the impact of Girls Rock Louisville: Six campers,...
Girls Rock Louisville, which "aims to empower girls and gender non-conforming youth from all backgrounds by exploring music creation in a supportive, inclusive environment," started as a two-day camp in 2014. It has evolved into a week-long camp that, this year, ends with a concert on Friday, June 16 at Headliners Music Hall, followed by recording time at La La Land studio the next day.
