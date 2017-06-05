There are on the WHAS11 story from 12 hrs ago, titled Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park ceremony, basketball clinic Read Story WHAS11 Staff. In it, WHAS11 reports that:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. WHAS11 News has learned new details about the special partnership between a popular South Louisville park, Nike and hometown R&B star Bryson Tiller.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.