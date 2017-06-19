Signs asking for tips in Dequante Hob...

Signs asking for tips in Dequante Hobbs killing disappear from around Lousiville

8 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The parents of a seven-year-old shooting victim believe someone has been stealing signs that ask the public to call police with information about his case. The signs read, "Do you know where the person is that killed me?" They've been placed all over West Louisville in hopes of encouraging community members to come forward with information about the shooting death of Dequante Hobbs Jr. It's been one month since Hobbs was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

