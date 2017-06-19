Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued fo...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion and Washington counties Read Story NWS

17 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County, Southeastern Washington County in central Kentucky until 7:00 PM. At 6:29 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles west of Harrodsburg to 8 miles southeast of Springfield to 8 miles south of Lebanon, moving east at 45 mph.

