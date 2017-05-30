Savannah Walker honored in death with...

Savannah Walker honored in death with national lacrosse award

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Savannah Walker, 20, died a violent death at a young age. The former University of Louisville student was shot and killed at a crowed concert in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
YES we must have a travel ban 20 min ANTITHEIST 1
Outlaw the religion 1 hr ANTITHEIST 3
Erik wyatt 2 hr Babygirl 1
N word 4 hr Andrew 5
Kathy Griffith is great 6 hr Steven Deaks 8
Looking for an old friend 6 hr jimmy john 1
Trump is done its over Republicans 9 hr ricky 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 03 at 2:16AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC