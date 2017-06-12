S. Indiana shooting suspect arrested on bridge after pursuit
The shooting was reported at 2:55 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville. The victim was wounded in the leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
