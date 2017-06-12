Robbery suspects strike again, six senior citizens in four days Read Story Heather Fountaine
The Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to warn the public about a suspect that police say is robbing people at gunpoint in the areas of Okolona, Highview, and PRP. Thursday morning, they struck again two more times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
